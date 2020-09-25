Bhubaneswar: Even as the state unit of Election Commission is all set to announce the schedule for two upcoming bypolls in Balasore Sadar as well as Tirtol Assembly constituency segments, the Odisha government approved a bridge project over the Mahanadi River in Jagatsinghpur district Friday afternoon.

According to reports, after completion, the bridge would connect Tirtol, Poshal and Sankheswar areas and benefit around 50,000 residents of Ainta, Gopalpur, Kanimula, Bisanpur, Krushanadapur, Poshala, Bijipur, Saralapur and Tentulipada areas in the district.

The official notification said that local residents had been demanding for this bridge since long. To ensure proper road communication and economic development of the area, the state government has decided to go ahead with the project, it added.

The 888.89 metre-long bridge will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 118.56 crore. Following the state government’s approval, tender process for the project also began Friday.

“The work will begin soon after completion of tender process. The bridge will facilitate better road communication and enhance economic activities in the district,” said an official statement issued by the engineer-in-chief of Rural Works Department.

PNN