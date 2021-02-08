Bhubaneswar: Due to the steep hike in diesel prices for the last couple of weeks, the Odisha Government hiked Monday the fares for all categories of buses. The fares have been hiked under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism.

Sources said, the fares of ordinary buses have been increased by six paise per kilometre while that of express buses have been hiked by seven paise/km.

In case of deluxe and AC deluxe buses, the fares have similarly been increased by two paise per km and eight paise per km respectively.

With the latest rise, the fare for the ordinary buses has gone up to 80p/km. The fares for express buses will be 84p/km. Commuters will have to pay 109p/km for travelling in deluxe buses and 139p/km for AC deluxe buses.

For travelling in supper premium buses, commuters will have to pay Rs 2.17/km.

Notably, last time the bus fares were increased January 20.

PNN