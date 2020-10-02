Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has allowed political parties to conduct public meetings at the two Assembly constituencies that will go to the bypolls November 3. Elections will be held at the Tirtol and Balasore Assembly constituencies.

Also read: FSSAI guideline: Sweets shops must mention ‘best before’ date on loose sweets from today

However, the Odisha government has said that meetings will be conducted following COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Gatherings will not be allowed to have more than 100 persons and everyone will have to wear a mask.

In an official notification issued in this regard Thursday afternoon, the government said that political parties organising such meetings should have provisions for thermal scanning and hand wash. Also the respective areas where meetings will be conducted have to be sanitised.

The notification further said that, in case the meetings are held in closed premises, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, subject to a maximum of 100 persons congregating inside the premises as a time.

District Magistrates of the districts concerned shall ensure strict enforcement of the conditions for conducting political meetings in connection with the upcoming bypolls.

PNN