Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday allowed private and official vehicles to ply within the state, but no decision was taken on intra-state movement of passenger buses, a top official said.

The vehicles can operate but strict social distancing has to be maintained by the passengers, Chief Secretary AK Tripathy said while announcing the state government’s modalities for the fourth phase of the lockdown. A notification to this effect will be issued later in the evening.

Hotels and restaurants may serve take-away food from their counters but customers will not be allowed to sit and have food, the chief secretary said. A nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus came into effect March 25 for 21 days. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The fourth phase of the lockdown will continue till May 31.

All schools, colleges, coaching institutes, cinema halls and malls will remain closed till May 31, but sportspersons and club members can visit stadiums. However, spectators will not be allowed inside the stadiums, Tripathy said.

“All social, political, academic, religious congregations will remain suspended during the lockdown period,” he added.

Since the Centre has allowed the states to identify areas under “red”, “orange” and “green” zones, the Odisha government has bestowed this authority to the District Collectors and commissioners of municipal corporations.