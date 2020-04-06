Bhubaneswar: In an aim to prevent the transmission of the dreaded COVID-19 virus, the Odisha government made it mandatory for all persons stepping out of their residences to wear masks. The rule will come into effect from April 9 morning.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy issued an order in this regard Monday. “The general public is directed to cover their mouth and noses with any available form of mask while stepping out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least two layers can also be used for this purpose,” read the order, which will come into effect from April 9, 7.00am.

The Odisha government said such a decision has been taken as the coronavirus can spread through air droplets. The scientific masks used once cannot be reused and will have to be disposed in a proper manner. The government has also said that cloth towels (gamucha), dupattas or any other cloth can be used as masks.

The district collectors and municipal authorities have been directed to implement the order and ensure prevention of crowding at any place. Sources said people found without masks will be penalised.

PNN