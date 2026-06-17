Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati felicitated sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik at Lok Bhavan on his return from Russia after winning the prestigious Russian Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 at the International Festival of Sand Sculpture.

Congratulating Pattnaik Tuesday on the achievement, the governor noted that he has become the first Indian sand artiste to receive the prestigious international honour.

He said the accomplishment has brought immense pride to Odisha and the nation and has further enhanced India’s reputation in the field of art and culture on the global stage.

The governor also appreciated Pattnaik’s award-winning sand sculpture highlighting the global challenge of climate change and its impact on humanity.

He lauded the artiste’s continued efforts to use art as a medium to convey important social and environmental messages and raise awareness about pressing global concerns.

Wishing Pattnaik continued success in his artistic journey, the governor expressed confidence that he would continue to inspire millions through his creativity and contribute significantly to promoting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage across the world.