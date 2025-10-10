Puri: Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg through a touching sand sculpture at Puri Beach, carrying the message ‘Justice for Zubeen Garg’.

Expressing grief over the untimely demise of the beloved artiste, Pattnaik said that Zubeen’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of millions.

The six-foot-long sculpture, made with around eight tons of sand, depicted Zubeen’s portrait along with a heartfelt call for truth and transparency in the ongoing investigation into his death.

Students of Pattnaik’s Sand Art Institute also joined him in creating the piece.

“As an artiste, this is my way of expressing deep respect for Zubeen Garg and standing with everyone mourning his loss,” Pattnaik said.

He urged people to remain calm and united, noting that the Government of Assam has already initiated an inquiry.

“I have full faith that the truth will prevail and those responsible will be brought to justice.

I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and patience,” he added.