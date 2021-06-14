Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of famous ‘Pahili Raja’ which marks the beginning of the festival Monday, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended their good wishes to all the residents of the state.

Taking to his official Twitter handle Monday morning, the Governor wrote in Odia which translated into English says, “Raja is a cultural and mass festival of Odisha. On this occasion, I extend my wishes and greeting to all residents of Odisha, especially to mothers and girls of the state. I also appeal to the people to celebrate this festival at home along with family members, in view of the present scenario.”

Patnaik also extended his greetings on his personal Twitter handle. “I express greetings to all from the core of my heart on the occasion of the Raja festival. This is a unique tradition of Odisha in respecting the mother earth, nature and greatness of women. In view of the tough times due to Covid-19, I appeal all to celebrate the festival at home along with family members. The awareness and cooperation of all will certainly make us victorious in our fight against Covid.”

Amid lockdown restrictions prevalent all over the state, Raja festival has become a low-key affair this year. The usual pomp and grandeur is not being witnessed in rural and urban areas.

PNN