Sambalpur: The National Education Policy-2020 has been prepared by incorporating ancient knowledge and history. In the 21st century, talented and resourceful students have a greater role to play to take India to the top of world economy, Odisha Governor, Raghubar Das stated here Monday while addressing the 33rd Convocation of Sambalpur University. It was held at the Biju Patnaik Auditorium at Jyoti Vihar in Sambalpur.

A total of 78 students were awarded PhD and post-PhD degrees while 56 students were awarded gold medals for their results in various disciplines in the academic year 2022-23. The university also conferred D.Litt on Suresh Prasad Sarangi in Political Science and Sachin Gupta in Management Studies.

Among the gold medal winners was Debdutta Kanungo, who got first class in Master of Law. Debdutta who is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Law at the varsity is also a team member of eminent Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan. Das, who is also the Chancellor of Sambalpur University, emphasised on the importance of discipline in student life. “Habits formed during the student period are carried all through life. As a result, it is important for students to learn while remaining disciplined,” Das said.

“I urge the youth to recognise their heritage and make it their source of strength. Now the time has come for educational institutions and students to make India a developed nation and keep working with dedication until the goal is achieved,” Das added. Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha, Professor Chakradhar Tripathi, was the chief speaker on the occasion. He said that Sambalpur University has a glorious past and a large number of students who have passed out of it have created a niche for themselves. Sambalpur University ViceChancellor Bidhu Bhusan Mishra delivered the welcome address. Among others Registrar Nruparaj Sahu, syndicate members and several dignitaries were present at the function.

PNN