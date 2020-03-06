Bhubaneswar: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda’s decision to skip Holi in the wake of corona outbreak, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has also decided not to celebrate Holi or attend any Holi Milan function.

The Governor’s Secretariat said as experts have advised that mass gatherings must be reduced to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Ganeshi Lal will not celebrate Holi March 10.

Countries across the world are making efforts to contain the spread of the disease. The Governor advised all concerned to take precautionary measures to control spreading of the virus.