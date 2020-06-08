Bhubaneswar: Around 180 migrant workers stranded in Andaman & Nicobar Islands returned to Odisha on a special flight Monday.

The passengers boarded the flight at Port Blair in the morning and reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar at 12:50 pm.

The state government made all arrangements for the safe return of the migrant workers.

The migrants were picked up in State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses from various parts of the different islands in Andaman and made them complete the formalities required under COVID-19 protocols.

The state government has decided to bring the migrant workers who are standard in different parts of the country back to the state by air service if no railway and bus service is available at their place.

Odisha government has already evacuated more than 280 migrant workers from Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam.

