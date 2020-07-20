Bhubaneswar: With an aim to encourage frontline Covid workers, the state government Monday announced daily incentives for doctors, paramedical staff and other employees working in Covid hospitals.

As per a notification issued by the health and family welfare department, healthcare personnel including doctors, paramedics and Class IV employees serving in various Covid health centres, Covid care centres and special Covid hospitals will get the daily incentives.

The doctors will receive a daily incentive of `1,000 while it will be `500 for staff nurse, pharmacists, radiographers and laboratory technicians. Class IV employees will receive `200 per day. The additional expenditures in this regard will be met from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The employees will avail the incentives for those days when they are in active contact with Covid positive patients at Covid healthcare facilities, the government said.

Similarly, the government has also announced assistance of `7,500 for disposal of Covid positive bodies. In fear of infections, at many instances, the government has noticed that no one is coming forward to make last rites of Covid-infected bodies. Therefore, the government has announced this aid, sources said.