Bhubaneswar: In view of likely heatwave conditions in Odisha, the state government Sunday announced summer vacation for all the government, private and government-aided schools from April 25 this year.

In a notification, the I&PR department informed that for the next three days i.e. from April 22 to April 24, schools will remain open from 6:30am to 10:30am.

The notification further read that during summer vacation, educational programs for students and teachers in government and government-aided schools will be conducted under the direct supervision of Director of Elementary Education, Director of Secondary Education and Director of Higher Secondary Education.

