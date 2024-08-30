Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Friday discontinued the previous BJD government’s Nutana Unnata Abhilasha Odisha (NUA-O) scheme.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj announced in the Odisha Assembly Friday that a new initiative, “Financial Assistance to UG & PG Students,” will be introduced shortly to support students.

Suraj further mentioned that the process of finalising the guidelines is already underway.

According to the official website of the NUA Odisha scheme, the program was designed to empower the state’s youth through continuous skilling, reskilling, and upskilling opportunities.

The initiative was launched to leverage both existing and new training institutions, alongside industry partnerships, to deliver a wide array of courses across all 30 districts, with a focus on aspirational, tribal, and remote areas, it read.

PNN