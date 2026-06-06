Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Saturday approved investment proposals worth Rs 3,793 crore, which have the potential to create employment generation for over 19,000 people, an official said.

The proposals were approved at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The SLSWCA cleared 24 industrial investment proposals in different sectors, including steel and metal downstream, renewable energy, advanced materials, electronics and EV components, textiles and apparel, tourism and hospitality, infrastructure and logistics, food processing, consumer products, chemicals and emerging technologies.

The proposed projects will be implemented in 14 districts of the state — Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Bolangir, Puri, Cuttack, Sundergarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj.

Key projects that got the government nod include a proposal by AVP Star Private Ltd to establish a lab-grown diamond manufacturing facility in Khurda with an investment of Rs 500 crore, and CESC Green Power Ltd’s battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Dhenkanal at an investment of Rs 683.83 crore, the officials said.