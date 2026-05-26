Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked all higher educational institutions to strengthen anti-ragging mechanisms and ensure mental health support for students, officials said.

In a recent notification issued by the Higher Education Department, the institutions have been directed to reinforce anti-ragging committees, squads, and monitoring cells in accordance with existing guidelines.

It also instructed the institutions to maintain round-the-clock vigilance in hostels and vulnerable areas of campuses through proper duty rosters and regular surprise inspections.

The directives come in the wake of recommendations made by the NHRC in August, 2025, the notification said.

The higher educational institutions have also been asked to ensure inclusive representation of SC/ST communities in anti-ragging committees and related bodies, and establish independent monitoring systems for periodic review of anti-ragging measures.

To strengthen grievance redressal, a three-tier mechanism has been proposed comprising institutional cells, monitoring agencies and district-level committees, the notification said.

The department has also emphasised the need for awareness programmes, orientation sessions for freshers, counselling facilities and mental health support systems for students.