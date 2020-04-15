Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has assigned senior officers in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary/ Principal Secretary and Secretaries to the Government in different localities under BMC for control and prevention of COVID-19 in the city.

The decision has been taken after CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed the status in the State and raised concern about the positive cases rising in Bhubaneswar, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.

The Health Ministry administered by Odisha’s Health Department will coordinate with the BMC or Commissioner of Police related to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It is worth mentioning that the officers concerned will be in overall charge of overseeing the intensive sampling of primary and secondary contacts, contact tracing, survey of householdby the surveillance team in the containment zone, if any, IEC in the containment zone, supply of essential commodities for the households under containment.

The details of the assignment of zones and the officials:

North Zone-Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary of ST & SC Development Department and Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary of Energy Department.

South East Zone-SK Lohani, Principal Secretary of Excise Department and Saswat Mishra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education Department

South West Zone-Ashok Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary of Finance Department, and Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of SSEPD Department.

PNN