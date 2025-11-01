Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday started receiving new applications under its ambitious women-centric scheme Subhadra Yojana.

Women, who attained 21 years of age as on April 1, are now eligible for the scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said here Saturday.

Eligible women who are more than 21 years old and below 60 can also apply for the scheme, she said.

“Eligible women, who were outside the state or could not apply earlier, can also submit their applications for the financial assistance under the scheme,” said Parida, who is in-charge of the Women and Child Development Department.

She said new beneficiaries would receive a total of Rs 10,000 in two instalments — Rs 5,000 for September and the remaining Rs 5,000 March 8.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated Subhadra Shakti Mela, a fair organized by Mission Shakti Department, here Saturday evening.

The fair will continue till November 12.

Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women welfare scheme of the BJP government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday (September 17) in 2024.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each — one on Rakhi Purnima, and the other on International Women’s Day (March 8).