Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday said its flagship scheme “Subhadra” is a “commitment” to the women and not a “betrayal” as alleged by the Opposition BJD and the Congress.

This was stated by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, while speaking during a discussion on the “Subhadra” yojana in the Assembly.

Protesting the DCM’s statement, the BJD and the Congress walked out of the Assembly.

Parida said that the opposition parties have become intolerant as the state’s BJP government within the first 100 days has been able to implement such a “revolutionary” scheme for the welfare of the women.

Parida said over one crore women of the state would get Rs 10,000 per annum for five years under the Subhadra scheme.

Each beneficiary will get a total of Rs 50,000 in five years, she said.

BJD member Arun Kumar Sahoo, however, criticised the state government for including women in the age group of 21 years to 60 years in the scheme even as the BJP in its election manifesto had announced to provide financial assistance to all women in the state.

“We do not understand why the women in the age group of 18 years to 21 years were excluded from the scheme. The women get the right to vote at the age of 18, but are denied benefits from the government scheme for women,” Sahoo said.

Though the BJP has been claiming to be an “infant” government of only 90 days, Sahoo alleged that it has cleverly deleted women below 21 years and above 60 years.

“The woman who is at the age of 59 years will get only one instalment of Rs 5,000. Is it women empowerment?” he asked.

Congress member Sofia Firdous wondered how the women’s economic condition would improve if she gets only Rs 800 per month under the scheme.

“What can a woman do with Rs 10,000 a year in two instalments?” she asked.

The Odisha government is all set to launch the Subhadra Yojana on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said at a party function here.

PTI