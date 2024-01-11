Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has approved 14 industrial projects that would involve investments of Rs 1,713.65 crore and create employment opportunities for more than 5,000 people, officials said Thursday.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena Wednesday approved the projects spanning sectors such as metal downstream and ancillaries, power, pharmaceuticals, plastics, food processing and tourism.

The government has cleared a Rs 628crore investment proposal of Anand Exports.

It also cleared a proposal of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd to set up a luxury resort at Sonapur beach in Ganjam district at an investment of Rs 228.45crore, officials said.

The proposal of Jindal Stainless Ltd for setting up a roof-top solar power plant in Jajpur district at a cost of Rs 110.24crore was also approved by the SLSWCA.

The government also approved the proposal of TS Beach Resorts Pvt Ltd to set up a convention centre along with a four-star hotel in Puri with an investment of Rs 132.16crore.

PTI