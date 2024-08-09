Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said the state government is considering giving pension to families of freedom fighters under a new scheme called ‘Kutumba Yojana’.

Addressing a function commemorating August Kranti Dibasa, the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Majhi expressed the government’s commitment to supporting the families of freedom fighters.

Majhi said the state government plans to identify the families of freedom fighters before implementing the pension scheme.

He highlighted the sacrifices made by freedom fighters to secure India’s independence and reiterated the government’s intention to show due respect to their families.

Discussing the Quit India Movement, Majhi noted its widespread impact across Odisha, citing significant contributions and sacrifices by leaders such as Nabakrushna Chaudhary, Harekrushna Mahatab, Viswanath Das, and Acharya Harihar. He also mentioned the vigorous movement in Koraput led by Laxman Naik, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause.

Majhi spoke about the life of Martyr Madho Singh and called for a new revolution in Odisha to restore the state’s pride and move forward on the path of development.

He urged citizens to contribute individually to this new direction of progress.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan emphasised the collective struggle for freedom and the ongoing fight against injustice.

Sports and Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Minister Suryasulhi Suraj and former minister Suresh Kumar Rautaray also attended the programme, paying tributes to the martyrs.

PTI