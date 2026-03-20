Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed officers to ensure that there is no disruption in drinking water and power supply during the summer.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari gave the direction at a meeting on tackling heatwave conditions in the state.

All district collectors, municipal commissioners, revenue divisional commissioners and officers of multiple agencies attended the meeting held Thursday.

Emphasis was laid on creating widespread awareness among the public to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent deaths due to heat stroke, officials said.

Drinking water has been arranged in all markets, bus stands and crowded places in rural and urban areas, they said.

The Housing and Urban Development and the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments have been directed to make arrangements for drinking water supply through tankers in water-stressed areas, they added.

The minister asked officers to repair all tube wells and piped water supply systems.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has been asked to keep adequate stocks of preventive medicines, saline and ORS in all healthcare centres and hospitals, officials said.

It was also directed to arrange special beds for the treatment of patients suffering from heatstroke, they said.

District collectors were directed to ensure school timings, keeping the prevailing weather conditions in mind.

Pujari suggested arranging water bells for water breaks during the school hours.

The Transport Department was directed to take appropriate steps to regulate the movement of buses and other passenger vehicles during the intense heat wave conditions, and to ensure the provision of ORS packets and drinking water, he said.

The Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and the Forest, Environment & Climate Change departments were directed to make arrangements for special water supply or tanks for domestic animals, birds and wild animals.

Similarly, the Energy Department has been directed to take steps for an uninterrupted power supply during peak summer, officials said.

Posters and banners are being distributed to all districts for display at various public places for the purpose of creating public awareness, they said.

Besides, 24-hour control rooms have been made operational at the state and district levels, they added.