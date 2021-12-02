Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday gave compulsory retirement to three more officials accused of corruption, a senior officer said.

A total of 140 government officials have so far been sent on compulsory retirement since 2019 on grounds of corruption and inefficiency.

Stating that actions were taken as part of the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, he said another officer was also dismissed on disciplinary grounds.

The three officials, who have been given compulsory retirement are Community Organiser of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Lalita Kapoor, who also served as executive officer in Jatni Municipality and Chhatrapur NAC. Two corruption charges were slapped on her, the officer said.

Belpahar Municipality’s executive officer Loknath Tiwari and Jharsuguda Municipality’s former executive officer Ramachandra Pradhan have also been given compulsory retirement on grounds of inefficiency and dishonesty.

Manoj Parida, Revenue Inspector (RI) of Betal Circle in Puri district, has been dismissed on grounds of misbehaviour, indiscipline, negligence in duty and disobedience, he said.

However, none of the three officials were immediately available for comment.

“Action against the officials was taken following adverse feedback from public under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ (my government) initiative,” he said.

This apart, the government has also stopped the pension of Srikant Mishra, former Additional SP of Balangir and A Udaynath, former AFO of Bellaguntha block in Ganjam district, after allegations of corruption levelled against them were found to be true, he said.

