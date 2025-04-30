Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has raised the minimum daily wages of workers by Rs 10, effective from April 1, an official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal for the daily wage hike Tuesday, he said, adding that the decision will benefit lakhs of workers.

The minimum daily wage for unskilled workers has been increased from Rs 452 to Rs 462, and from Rs 502 to Rs 512 for semi-skilled workers. Skilled workers will get Rs 562, instead of Rs 552, and the minimum wage for highly-skilled labourers will be Rs 612 from Rs 602 earlier.

The revision will be effective retrospectively from April 1, a CMO release said.

PTI