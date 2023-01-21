Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Saturday hiked grant-in-aid of eligible teaching and non-teaching staff working in government-aided private colleges, the Higher Education Department said.

A proposal to revise the grant-in-aid was submitted and later approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today.

The said employees can now benefit from the revised pay scale effective January 1, 2022 on basis of ORSP Rules, 2017 (7th pay).

As many as 15,711 employees of non-government colleges including erstwhile junior colleges will be benefited from this hike. For this enhanced grant-in-aid, the government has to bear a financial burden of Rs 290 crore per year.

Now the Odisha (Aided Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid (Amendment) Order, 2022 will be replaced with Odisha (Payment of Grant-in-Aid to the Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid Order, 2022.

PNN