Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday announced a 25 per cent hike on the remuneration of outsourcing employees who were appointed by various service provider agencies to work in various departments of the state government.

Besides, the announcement of a 25 per cent hike in remuneration for these employees, the government also assured remuneration based on experience, formation of a grievance redressal system and timely payment of dues.

It is to be noted that a group of outsourcing employees had earlier met 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian and informed him about several of their issues.

As per the announcement, the state government has taken the following decisions:

25 per cent increase in monthly remuneration.

Arrangements have been put in place to ensure that employees get their wages on time at the end of each month.

The Chief Minister has announced to resolve various disputes between outsourcing employees and third-party service providers by constituting State Outsourcing Employees Ombudsman.

Experienced outsourcing employees having more than five years of experience will be paid Rs 1,000 extra per month.

Women employees can take maternity leave for up to 120 days each for the birth of first two children.

Each department will have a nodal officer for hearing the grievances of outsourcing employees.

A software application will be developed through Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CGMI), in GA&PG Department for simplification in the registration of complaints in which both employees and agencies can file their complaints.

All state government departments will enter into additional agreements with service-provider agencies to ensure that all these arrangements are managed in an orderly manner.

PNN & Agencies