Bhubaneswar: The state government issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) Monday for conducting the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam 2020 (OJEE 2020) scheduled to start from October 12 and to continue till October 19 this year, official sources informed.

However, admit cards for the examination will be available on OJEE’s official website (www.ojee.nic.in), from 5pm of Monday.

Also read: 3 critically injured as truck rams into ‘kutcha’ house in Keonjhar district

Confirming to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, only 50% of the total seating capacity would be utilised in the designated examination centres across the state, in order to ensure that sufficient distance is maintained between two appearing candidates.

SOP issued for the OJEE 2020 :

In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines of Government of India and the state government, all necessary measures with respect to hygiene and social distancing shall be taken at the test venues to ensure health and convenience of the candidates. In all the test centres, only 50% of the total seating capacity will be utilised in such a way that spacing between two consecutive candidates could be maintained, as per guidelines. In case, any candidate appears to have high body temperature or any other COVID symptom, he/she will be allowed to appear the examination in a specially isolated hall, provision for which with 5% of capacity will be made available in each test venue. Much before the start of each shift of examination, the entire test venue including examination halls, benches, door handles, lift switches and railings have to be disinfected thoroughly. Before the beginning of each shift of examination, the seating area of each appearing candidate, including chair, desk, monitor, keyboard, and mouse will also be properly sanitised. As per the SOP, all candidates to appear the test must come for the purpose, by wearing three layer masks and are advised to bring small transparent container of hand sanitiser. All the invigilators including associated staffers must be provided with face masks and hand gloves to prevent any spread. Candidates to appear are required to sanitise their hands by washing with soap and/or with hand sanitiser before entering the respective examination centres. Hand sanitisers have to be sufficiently made available at entry points as well as at various other places inside the examination venue, for use by the candidates and staffers. The entire examination process will be made contactless to ensure the norms of social distancing. Body temperature of the candidates will be checked at the entry point using Thermo Guns. The barcode on the admit card of the candidate will be verified by the staff using barcode readers without touching the card. Before entering the exam lab, standard frisking of the candidates will be done using handheld metal detector (without touching body). Lab number for allotment of seat will be individually informed to the candidate at the entry and no display board will be used to avoid crowding at such points. Before the start of the exam, five numbers of blank sheets of paper will be kept on the desk of each candidate for doing rough work. Staff will be deployed at appropriate locations to guide the candidates moving into and out of the test centre maintaining, all along, the norms of social distancing.

Notably, around 79,800 aspirants have registered for the OJEE 2020. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards by logging into the website using their ID and password thereafter.

PNN