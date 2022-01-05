Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has kicked off a COVID-19 vaccination drive for the U-17 footballers, providing assistance to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), keeping in mind the safety of players amid a spike in positive cases.

The vaccination drive is for all players based in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian government had, on December 25, announced that children in the age group of 15-18 years will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant.

AIFF deputy general secretary Abhishek Yadav appreciated the Odisha government’s partnership with Indian football, saying: “Odisha Sports has always given paramount importance to the well-being of players and officials. Apart from the fantastic infrastructure, the recent vaccination of the U-17 team reflects the empathy of Odisha Sports towards sports and sportspersons.”

“Odisha has been a second home to Indian football and the team feels safe and secure here,” Abhishek added.

Odisha has been a backer of Indian football over the years with Bhubaneswar being the home of Indian Arrows. Besides, the state also hosts the Indian senior women’s team, the Hero Gold Cup, the Super Cup and Indian Super League matches.

