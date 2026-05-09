Tensa: A man was beaten to death with a wooden stick during a village gathering in Sundargarh district Thursday night.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the case, officials said Friday.

The incident took place in Sagargad village under Koida police station limits, where a community feast was underway.

Police said a domestic dispute between a man and his wife escalated and ultimately led to the tragedy.

According to probe officials, an argument broke out between Mansing Munda and his wife, Raimani Munda, during the event.

As tensions flared, Sadhu Munda, a kin of the couple, reportedly intervened in an attempt to defuse the situation. The confrontation, however, intensified further.

Police said Raimani Munda allegedly called her brother-in-law, Rui Munda, to the spot. Upon arriving, he attacked Sadhu Munda with a wooden stick, inflicting fatal injuries. The victim died at the scene.

Police reached the village Friday morning after receiving information and detained the accused.

During preliminary investigation, Rui Munda reportedly admitted to the crime, officials said.

Koida police station in charge Rajendra Swain said the body was recovered from the scene and sent for post-mortem before being handed over to the family after completion of legal procedures.

Police have produced the accused before a local court in Bonai.

A murder case (No. 115/26) has been registered, and a forensic team from Rourkela has been deployed to assist the investigation. Further investigation is on.