Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Monday launched a dedicated web portal for ‘Subhadra Yojana,’ the state government’s flagship scheme for women.

The portal was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also in charge of the Women & Child Development Department. It contains information about the scheme.

“The information available on the web portal is official and authentic,” Parida told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

Parida said all information, including eligibility criteria and the application process, are detailed on the portal. The applicants can also lodge their grievances through it. She added that women can register for the scheme free of cost from September 4.

The scheme will be implemented for five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29 financial years, she added.

The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55,825 crore for the scheme and the beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two installments in a year under the programme. The first installment will be provided to the beneficiaries September 17, the date of its formal launch, a source said.

