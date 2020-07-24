Bhubaneswar: The state government, Friday, approved four investment proposals in sectors like metal and metal downstream in the 93rd State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting. The four proposals worth over Rs 2,172.92 crore are likely to generate 1,122 employment opportunities in the state.

The investment proposals got the go-ahead at an SLSWCA meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy in Bhubaneswar where Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries outlined the project proposals for consideration.

In a big boost to the state’s metal downstream sector, M/s Rungta Mines Limited is looking to set up 34 MTPA beneficiation plant in two phases, with an investment of Rs 975 crore and providing employment to about 290 people.

In addition, M/s Rungta Mines Limited will be setting up 20 MTPA underground slurry pipe line from its proposed beneficiation plant at Bonai/Champua sub-division to its three different plant locations. The firm will invest around Rs 951 crore which has the capacity of providing employment opportunities to 72 people.

Similarly, M/S Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited is eying for expansion of its Pellet Plant from 0.3 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA capacities. Around Rs 76.92 crore will be invested for the expansion and around 610 people will get employment.

Lastly, M/s Wellman Steels Gangeya Supply Agency Private Limited will set up 1.8 MTPA beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA pellet plant, with an investment of Rs 170 crore. Two plants will provide additional employment opportunities to 150 people.