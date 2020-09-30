Bhubaneswar: Like September, all government offices across the state will continue to remain closed on Saturdays in October too due to COVID-19.

All departments and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 50 per cent staff strength (all staff including Group-A officers) during October and it would be ensured that the office work does not suffer, General Administration (GA) department said in an order.

The departments/head of offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been empowered to decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend office.

However, the offices and services like Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), police, fire services, health services and municipal services will function with full staff strength.

Government offices and employees have been instructed to strictly follow all precautionary measures issued by the department, it said. In case of detection of any Covid positive case among the office employees, the concerned office will follow the protocol issued earlier. The officers/staff, who have been provided with VPN will continue to work from home, when not assigned roster duty. They must be available to attend to office work of urgent nature, at short notice and be available on phone call at all times, read the order.