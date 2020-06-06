Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to operate day cruise service at five selected water bodies with the participation of the private sector, an official said Saturday.

The tourism department has invited proposals from prospective applicants for organising day cruises at Chilika Lake, Mahanadi, Bhitarkanika, Satkosia George and Hirakud reservoir in Odisha.

“We invite proposals for organising day cruises in the state. The last date for proposal submission in response to the expression of interest (EoI) is July 10,” said the official.

Odisha has a long coast line measuring approximately 482 km, five major rivers, reservoirs and water bodies, including Chilika, the largest brackish water lake of Asia.

All these water bodies possess tremendous tourism potential, as per the EoI document.

To unlock the tremendous tourism potential of the state, the Odisha government is looking forward to developing day cruises at five attractive water bodies with private sector participation.

The Odisha Tourism Policy 2016 offers many fiscal incentives to projects like water sports, adventure sports, house boat, cruise tourism project, aquarium, aqua-park etc., by way of investment and interest subsidy with an intention to promote private sector investments.

Fiscal incentives are also available under large revenue generating project schemes of the Union government. The state government has already framed the Odisha Boat Rule, 2017, to regulate water sports activities in the state.