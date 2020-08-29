Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has relaxed the lockdown and shutdown restrictions for all cities where NEET and JEE exams will be held from August 30 to September 7 and from September 12 and September 14 respectively.

This was informed by the state government Friday.

An order issued by the state government reads, “There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from 30th August and 7th September and from 12th September and 14th September.”

Also Read: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand honoured with Arjuna Award

However, the students who will appear the examinations, parents and teachers who will be the invigilators at the examination centres have been asked to follow all the safety protocols in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 including social distancing, mask-wearing, no spitting in public place, personal hygiene and sanitation.

“The concerned districts’ authority will ensure the same outside the examination centre,” read the order.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy announced that the state government has decided to provide transportation and accommodation for needy students who will appear for the NEET and JEE examinations.

Also Read: JEE-NEET: Odisha govt to facilitate transportation for aspirants

PNN