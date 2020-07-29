Bhubaneswar: The Plus II examination result will be declared during the third week of August, marking a delay in admission procedure of students for Plus III courses. For this Odisha government issued detailed procedure for Plus III e-admission in the colleges across the state for the 2020-21 academic session.

The Higher Education department directed to follow the modalities for smooth implementation of e-admission process under the SAMS procedure for the session.

Officer-in-Charge of State Performance Tracking Cell (PTC) under the Higher Education Department, Mihir Kumar Das, has sent circulars to all Principals of all Degree/Autonomous/Sanskrit & Self-Financed Colleges coming under the department across the state directing them to follow the guidelines.

The guidelines are:

1) Admission shall be limited to single phase through only online mode during the session 2020-21. This phase includes three (03) rounds of selection i.e. 1st, 2nd & Spot. All kinds of selection list will be published in the SAMS Website.

2) Each Student has to register in the SAMS portal for applying Degree application online. Uniqueness of the mobile number and e-mail id will be maintained in the SAMS database from the session 2020-21.

3) E-Admission for the session 2020-21 will be done by student login base. The students have to create their own login ID prior to applying for the +3 1st year application with a unique mobile no and email ID. Any changes or information required in future, the students will get all information (Changes in CAF, Intimation, Slide up etc.) from their own portal.

4) Degree Common Application Form (CAF) fee and admission fee will be collected online during academic session 2020-21. No offline option will be available. All collected amount will be deposited in a separate bank account, preferably in any nationalized Bank, in the name of SAMS Society.

5) In this context, all Autonomous and Degree colleges including Self-Financing Colleges are instructed to provide their stream-subject wise admission fee information in their respective e-space. Further, all colleges are also required to provide the correct bank account detail to get their admission fees share amount in time.

6) If any college fails to update their stream-subject wise admission fee details, then the same college name will not be shown in the Online Common Application Form (CAF). So, all Autonomous and Degree colleges need to be very cautious while updating such information. Sharing of the admission fee amount will be calculated on this Information. All types of fees related to +3 admissions will be collected online from candidates directly.

7) Common Application Form (CAF) fees for General Category candidate Is 275/-and for SC&ST Category, it is Rs 200/-. The PwD and TG (Transgender/Third Gender) candidates are exempted from paying the CAF Fees.

8) HE Department has decided to revoke the offline validation process. Student’s CAF details will be verified during the admission at the selected college. If any discrepancies noticed by the selected college during validation/admission, then the college will not allow the students to take admission. Colleges can deny the admission under some specific situations only i.e. mismatch in secured & maximum marks, reservation category details, weightage details & complete mismatch of student’s details etc. In such cases, college has to verify their certificates meticulously and rectify the error and submit the application online. These applications will be taken as a fresh application in the subsequent rounds of selection, irrespective of marks the candidate has secured.

9) Candidate, who get his first option and also who will not opt for slide up option, such student’s admission fees amount will be transferred instantly to concerned colleges bank account. Admission fees of other categories of students will be transferred after completion of online admission period.

10) By realizing the difficulties faced during last academic session, it is decided that students are required to submit their consent for participating in the slide up process in their own login portal after selection. There will be no auto-slide up.

11) If transfer certificate has been issued online to a student during the admission period for taking admission in other Institutes for higher studies (Institutes not under HE Department) or for any reasons, then the total admission fees by deducting Rs.ioo/- will be returned to students’ account online.

12) In case of slide up [From lower to higher college], Students have to pay the differential amount as per the admission fees of selected colleges through online in order to confirm the seat for admission, otherwise the claim for the seat will be forfeited. But, in the situation, where the fees is higher than the slide up college, then the student will get back his/ her differential mount after admission process is over.

13) After the admission period is over, the final settlement of accounts for the slide up students will be made by the SAMS Society of HE Department and the differential amount will be refunded on line to students’ account directly. In this regard, bank information must be filled up correctly in CAF by the candidates.

14) After getting selected, student has to login his or her account to pay the admission fees. Once admission fee has been deposited by the applicant through online, and then the admission Allow/Not-Allowed button will be enabled for the particular applicant in the selected college and in the same time “Intimation Letter” will be generated In student’s login. Once admission updation will be done by the selected college, then “Slide-up Option Form” will be enabled in the student login. If a student does not confirm by login to the registered account, he will notbe considered for slide up to higher option.

15) Colleges shall take necessary steps to display the modalities/process for e-Admission in a flex banner, the expenses of which may be met out of SAMS fund of the colleges. 16) All Degree/Autonomous/Sanskrit (Shastri) including Self-financed colleges are requested to take necessary steps for advance preparation in terms of SAMS Lab, Helpdesk at your Colleges, Internet Facility Centers, and Power Supply etc. for smooth and timely implementation of SAMS for the session 2020-21.

