Bhubaneswar: In order to decongest jails due to COVID-19 threat Odisha prison authorities released as many as 16639 Under Trial Prisoners and 150 convicts, Wednesday.

The release has come after the Supreme Court decision to reduce the number of undertrial prisoners in overcrowded jails in order to avoid community transmission of COVID-19 in the jail premises.

16639 under Trial Prisoners have been released on bail, whereas 150 convicts of them have been left on parole.

The DG prisons, Santosh Upadhaya has informed the same. Notably, the Supreme Court had given a clear directive to release the prisoners on bail or parole March 20.

The prisoners who have been imprisoned for 7 years or less can be left on parole or interim bail said the Apex Court’s directive.

On the other hand, 1202 prison inmates have been shifted from over-crowding jails to other less congested jails so that social distancing norms can be maintained in the jails properly.

Sources said, police have been instructed not to take coercive action against those who are now being released.

The new prisoners will be made to undergo 14 days of quarantine before allowing them to mingle them with old inmates.

All jails authorities have been asked to follow guidelines including washing of hand three times a day before taking food. Their health conditions are also being monitored. The prison authorities have already restricted visits to inside jail.

Visitors have been asked to avail the facility of e-mulakat facility from their homes instead of coming to the jails physically.

PNN