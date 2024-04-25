People take a dip in Mahanadi river near Tulasipur area of Cuttack to get relief from sizzling heat
Cuttack streets wear a deserted look amid scorching heat
A flock of pigeons feed on paddy at Cuttack’s Buxi Bazar area
Broken concrete stairs of Gadagadia Ghat at Bali Jatra lower ground in Cuttack yet to be repaired
Weavers prepare vetiver grass curtains in Cuttack’s Tinikonia Bagicha area
Khurda district administration, BMC jointly organise voter awareness program at BJB Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar sizzles under scorching sun
