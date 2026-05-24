Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has carried out a major reshuffle in the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Odisha Police Service (OPS) cadres, transferring and reassigning 18 senior police officers to different posts across the state.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department Khordha SP Vivekananda Sharma has been appointed SP of CID-CB, Cuttack, while Nabarangpur SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat has been posted as DIG of CID-CB, Cuttack,

Nayagarh SP S. Sushree has been posted as Vigilance SP, while Rayagada SP Swati S. Kumar has been appointed SP of STF, Bhubaneswar, Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena has been transferred as Gajapati SP and Special Branch SP Raj Prasad will take charge as Rayagada SP.

Kandhamal SP Harisha B.C. has been posted as Ganjam SP, while Boudh SP Rahul Goel has been transferred as SP of the Special Branch and Ganjam SP Shubhendu Kumar Patra has been shifted to Khordha as SP.

Among other appointments, Bhadrak Additional SP Kashyap Partha Jagadish has been promoted and appointed Nabarangpur SP, Rayagada Additional SP Ramendra Prasad has been promoted and posted as Kandhamal SP.

Cuttack UPD ACP Ananya Awasthi has been appointed as the new ADC to the Governor, while ADC Kuldeep Meena has been posted as Boudh SP.

In the OPS cadre, CID-CB SP Krishna Prasad Pattnaik has been transferred as SP, Signals. STF Bhubaneswar SP Rabindra Nath Satpathy has been appointed as Bargarh SP. Special Branch SP Krishna Prasad Das has been posted as SRP, Rourkela, while Bhubaneswar-Cuttack UPD DCP Kishore Chandra Munda has been appointed Deogarh SP.

As part of the reshuffle, Parmar Smit Parshottamdas has been posted as SP of Nayagarh.