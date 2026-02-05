Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has carried out a major reshuffle, assigning several senior IAS officers to key departments along with additional responsibilities.

Senior officer Arabinda Kumar Padhee has been transferred to the Revenue Department. He will also continue as the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Deoranjan Kumar Singh, currently serving as Development Commissioner, has been given additional charge of the Department of Steel & Mines.

Usha Padhee has been appointed as the Chairperson of IDCO. Along with this, she will also remain in charge of the Department of Housing & Urban Development.

Surendra Kumar has been given additional responsibility of the Parliamentary Affairs Department. Apart from this, he will also handle work in the Department of General Administration & Public Grievance.

Bishnupada Sethi has been appointed as the Chairman of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) and has also been given additional charge as the Chief Administrator of KBK.

Chithra Arumugam has been appointed as the Director General of Gopabandhu Academy. She will also oversee the Labour& ESI Department and the Department of Science & Technology.

Similarly, Shubha Sarma has been appointed as the new Principal Secretary of the Department of Water Resources.

Balwant Singh has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Odisha Highway Authority and has also been given charge of the Department of Tourism.

PNN