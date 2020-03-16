Bhubaneswar: With the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the capital city, the state government, Monday, sanctioned `225 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for containment of COVID-19.

The fund was sanctioned at a special meeting of the state executive committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy here, Monday evening. The amount was sanctioned in the favour of the Health & Family Welfare department.

The government will utilize the fund to set up quarantine centres, collection of blood and swab samples from people for testing, screening and providing for temporary accommodation, food and medical care for the people in quarantine camps. Besides, the fund will also be used for cluster containment operations, setting up of additional testing labs and procurement of essential equipment and personal protective gears, official sources informed.