Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is planning to implement a new dress code for teachers in all schools from 2023-24 academic session, a source in the School & Mass Education Department said Tuesday.

As per the source, the current uniform of lady teachers for classes – I to X — that is pink sarees — will be replaced with beige colour sarees with maroon borders.

Similarly, the male teachers for the above-mentioned classes, who currently wear black pants and blue colour shirts, will put on white shirts and black trousers, the source informed.

The government wants to introduce uniformity because teachers in various courses in same schools currently wear different uniforms. To avoid this, a proposal has been developed to mandate the same dress code for teachers across the state, a source in the government said.

There is currently no proposal to formulate a dress code for Plus-II teachers, the source added.

However, the final decision in this regard is yet to be taken.

