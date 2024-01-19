Jharsuguda: The Odisha government Friday signed MoUs for different projects to the tune of Rs23,389 crore with 11 companies, officials said.

The projects will be set up in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh, they said.

These will likely create employment for 15,168 people, the officials said.

The MoUs were inked at the Enterprise Odisha Summit held at Jharsuguda in the presence of senior officials of the state government and various companies.

The agreements include pacts with Epsilon Carbon Private Ltd, which has proposed an investment of Rs10,000 crore in the state over 10 years, and Ind Barath Energy Utkal Ltd, which will set up an 800-MW ultra supercritical coal-based thermal power plant at Jharsuguda for Rs6,012.46 crore.

Epsilon Carbon will set up a unit in the integrated carbon complex (ICC) in Jharsuguda.

“Jharsuguda’s industrial ecosystem, availability of skilled labour, robust infrastructure and industry-friendly policies make it an ideal location for the upcoming mega projects,” said Vikram Handa, managing director of Epsilon Carbon.

PTI