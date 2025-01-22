Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Wednesday signed agreements with IIT Bhubaneswar, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) to address climate change, support sustainable livelihoods, and protect the state’s biodiversity and coastal ecosystems.

The Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department signed two MoUs and a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the institutions in the presence of department minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia in Bhubaneswar.

The first MoU signed with IIT under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project focuses on restoring critical coastal ecosystems, including seagrass beds and salt marshes, which are vital for biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and coastal protection, an official said.

Designated as the technical support agency (TSA) for the restoration, protection and sustainable management of seagrass and saltmarsh ecosystems along Odisha coast, IIT Bhubaneswar will provide technical support for implementing sustainable strategies to manage these ecosystems, he said.

Khuntia said the collaboration would pave the way for enhanced research opportunities and community engagement initiatives to promote sustainable coastal management practices.

The state also inked a LoU with the WFP for a regional adaptation project between India and Sri Lanka called Adaptation for Resilience (ADAT4R) to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable farming communities facing increased impacts of climate change.

Focused on Nuapada district, this five-year initiative aims to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable farming communities, particularly women farmers, against the impacts of climate change, the official informed.

Supported by the Adaptation Fund, the project will promote diversified livelihoods, resilient farming practices, and improved access to climate services.

The MoU with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), one of Asia’s leading think tanks, was signed to develop a net-zero roadmap for the state.

The initiative will chart decarbonisation strategies across key sectors such as industry, power, transport, and agriculture. This partnership marks a significant step in aligning Odisha’s economic growth with India’s 2070 net-zero targets, minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said.

Collectively, these initiatives strengthen the state’s Vision Odisha 2036, advancing its goals of sustainable development, biodiversity conservation, and climate resilience, he added.

PTI