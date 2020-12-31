Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday discussed with the family members of martyred Covid warriors through a videoconference and announced to set up a memorial in Bhubaneswar.

He said that a memorial will be constructed in Bhubaneswar to keep the memory of dedication of all martyred Covid warriors alive. Their names will be recorded in the memorial.

He talked to the family members of martyred Covid warriors from Malkangiri, Bargarh, Cuttack, Balasore and Ganjam districts and expressed sympathy to them. He said that the dedication of all those martyrs shall not go in vein and the victory is certain in this war against Covid.

The Chief Minister told the families of Covid warriors that the government was with them. “The space created with the passing of their family member can never be filled. We can only help you so that your family does not have to worry about the afterlife of family members.” The government will provide all necessary help to them, the Chief Minister asserted.

As many as 101 Covid warriors have been martyred in the line of duty in state and the government has distributed compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of 96 martyrs while the assistance will be given to remaining 5 families in next two days, said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.