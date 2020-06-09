Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to document its consolidated actions and interventions taken to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic for future generation.

While holding a high-level meeting with senior officers, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has directed the departments engaged in Covid management to create a repository of knowledge on the pandemic for future reference.

“Covid-19 is an unprecedented crisis in recent human memory. Documentation about the response strategies and interventions being adopted will strengthen nation’s public health system for future,” Tripathy told officers.

He advised the officials to make the document a real time reflective of the moods and perceptions in course of the response and management. The departments were directed to prepare the base documents by June 30 and keep on updating them with the evolving scenario.

The departments dealing with the crisis were advised to prepare a thematic summary of the approaches and operations undertaken including the unique challenges faced, corrective measures taken, lessons learnt and good practices that evolved.

The government will prepare the document as per the suggestive guidelines of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and government of India. It would have actions as the pandemic appeared in India and Odisha, the analytical documents, government orders, advisories, awareness creation, diffusion of correct information, management of public fear and apprehension, community involvement, enforcement, challenges success & weaknesses etc.

It was decided to prepare the document in two forms—one compendium of orders & circulars and anther is on audio-visual substance.

The state has already passed through four broad phases of response right from last week of January 2020 and is currently countering the crisis with people’s participation in the fifth phase.