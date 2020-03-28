Bhubaneswar: In a bid to meet shortage of doctors in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, state government has decided to engage MBBS final year students after training them.

“Considering the dearth of doctors, it has been decided that the 7th, 8th & 9th Semester MBBS students of all medical colleges will be trained who could be deployed in case need arises,” an order issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.

In the first phase, the training of government establishments would be taken up. The private medical colleges will also be required to train the doctors and students simultaneously.

Senior IAS officers Anu Garg and Bhupendra Singh Poonia have been appointed for handling the crucial assignment.

He said it is also necessary to train the medical community—doctors, paramedics and others who will be involved in the direct management of the patients in the COVID-19 hospitals and isolation wards of various health facilities.

Considering the nature of the disease, extreme care and caution as well as professional approach need to be adopted, he said.

Therefore, the government has decided that intensive training of the personnel in accordance with available protocols will be conducted.