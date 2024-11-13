Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday decided to form an inter-ministerial committee to resolve different issues and disputes with other states, an official said.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The meeting discussed in detail the disputes with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over Polavaram project, Bansadhara river water and Kotia village.

It also discussed on the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh, the official said.

