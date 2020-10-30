Bhubaneswar: With a view to perk up efficiency in administration, the state government has set timelines for pre-mature retirement of employees of doubtful integrity and inefficiency in public services.

Though the state government had issued a circular (No.27037, Dt.24.09.2019) for the purpose, most of the departments/directorates/district offices are yet to execute the instructions.

Hence, with a view to streamline the procedure and facilitate implementation of the earlier instructions, the General Administration (GA) department has issued fresh circular setting deadlines for proper implementation of the instructions.

All departments have been asked to constitute a single committee for the purpose of screening employees for premature retirement, out of turn promotions and awarding incentives by November 15.

An online application in the human resources management system (HRMS) has been developed for the purpose of submission of nominations, obtaining Vigilance clearance and Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) details by the field authorities/directorates/district offices.

The authorities can visit http:/hrmsodisha.gov.in/and click on the link for out of turn promotion/incentive/premature retirement

The subordinate authorities, including field establishments, directorates and district Collectors, have been asked to submit their recommendations to the concerned department latest by November 30.

The proposed committee for premature retirement, out of turn promotion and incentives will hold its meeting by December 10, while the final report of recommendation/nomination to be submitted to the respective administrative department by December 15.

The departments have been asked to convene meetings and finalise the list of employees for premature retirement, out of turn promotion and award of incentives and submit it for government orders/ Cabinet approval by December 31.