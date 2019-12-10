Bhubaneswar: To ensure timely conviction of accused in sexual offences, the Odisha government has decided to set up 45 fast-track courts. “We will set up 45 fast-track courts to ensure safety and justice to women and children,” said Law Minister Pratap Jena, here on Tuesday.

Of this, 24 courts will specifically deal with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases. They had been established and would start functioning soon, the Minister said.

The remaining 21 courts would deal with cases pertaining to sexual offences against women, he added. Stating that 14 posts of judges are vacant in the Orissa High Court, he said filling up vacancies would help in faster delivery of justice.