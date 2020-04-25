Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon take a decision regarding reopening of shops providing non-essential goods and services across the state after considering the local situation, an official said Saturday.

Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi Saturday clarified that decision on implementation of the Central government order in Odisha will be taken by the state government.

“Please await State Government decision on the subject, which will be based on consideration of local situation and requirements. Till there is a decision by the State Government shops, except for those already exempted, will remain closed,” tweeted Sarangi.

Amending its April 15 order, the Home Ministry Friday said “All shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT” will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

However, the order also said that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3.

